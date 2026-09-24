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Apollo Micro Systems Submits Clarifications On Proposed Preferential Allotment

Apollo Micro Systems submits clarifications to stock exchanges on its proposed preferential issue of equity shares and warrants, including updated pre- and post-issue shareholding details.

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Apollo Micro Systems Submits Clarifications On Proposed Preferential Allotment

New Delhi [India], September 23: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has submitted clarifications to the stock exchanges regarding its proposed preferential issue of 2,28,30,902 equity shares and 5,69,15,380 equity warrants.

In a filing dated September 22, 2026, the company said the clarifications were made in response to observations received from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) concerning the notice and explanatory statement for its proposed Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM).

According to the filing, the company has incorporated clarifications and corrections in the relevant disclosures and submitted an updated table detailing the pre- and post-issue shareholding of the proposed allottees.

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The proposed allotment includes both non-promoter and promoter-group participants. Among the listed proposed allottees are Nautilus Private Capital Ltd, Maestro Emerging Fund PCC, Robust Knights Fund PCC, M7 Global Fund PCC and Tata Business Cycle Fund.

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The disclosure also lists promoter-group entities Chanakya Reddy Baddam and Kanishka Reddy Baddam, each proposed to hold 2,14,50,600 shares after the proposed allotment, representing 4.809% each of the post-issue shareholding.

The filing was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.

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