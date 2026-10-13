Turtle Wax India Expands Premium Care Portfolio In India With Launch Of Hybrid Solutions® Pure Bead On Its 80th Anniversary

Highlighting the product’s role in the Indian market, Dibya Swarup Panigrahi, Marketing Director, Turtle Wax India & ASEAN, stated, “Vehicle ownership in India is deeply tied to personal pride and family milestones, yet our Car Owners face tough realities with intense sun, seasonal monsoons, and airborne dust. Pure Bead directly addresses these daily conditions. It provides professional-grade hydrophobic defense in a simple spray-and-wipe format that anyone can use with total confidence. Whether applied by a weekend DIY enthusiast at home or used across our studio bays as an added layer of preservation, Pure Bead sets a practical standard for modern car care.”