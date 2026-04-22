Confused About Term Insurance Plans And ULIP Plans? This Quick Breakdown Makes It Easy

Which One is Right for You in 2026?

The year 2026 is a major turning point for Indian investors. With the Bima Sugam launch in June 2026, buying a term plan will become cheaper than ever due to a zero-commission model. On the other hand, the ULIP surrender value norms passed in 2024 have finally made ULIPs much more transparent and investor-friendly.

Pick Term Insurance If:

You want the highest possible cover for the lowest possible price.

You already have other investments (like Mutual Funds or PPF) and just need a safety net.

You have a home loan or dependents who rely on your income.

Pick a ULIP Plan If:

You want a disciplined way to save for a long-term goal (10-15 years).

You want to save on taxes (under Section 80C and 10(10D)).

You like the idea of your insurance and investment being handled under one roof.

The "Best of Both Worlds" Strategy

Many savvy investors don't choose they combine. They buy a large term insurance cover to secure their family’s baseline safety and then start a ULIP plan to target specific goals like retirement.

With the 2025 legislative changes allowing for Composite Licenses, you might soon be able to manage both of these under a single "Super-App" dashboard.

FAQs About Term and ULIPs

1. If my goal is my child's education in 15 years, should I pick a ULIP or Term insurance + Mutual Funds?

A ULIP child plan often includes a "Waiver of Premium." If something happens to the parent, the company pays the sum assured and continues to pay the premiums so the child's education fund is guaranteed. Term + Mutual Funds offers more flexibility but requires the discipline to keep investing.

2. Can I switch between funds in a ULIP for free in 2026?

Most modern ULIPs from top insurers like Kotak Life offer a specific number of free fund switches every year. This allows you to move your money from risky equity to safe debt if you think the market is getting volatile.

3. How does the IRDAI surrender value norm of 2024 affect my choice in 2026?

It makes ULIPs much safer. Previously, exiting a ULIP early could be very costly. The new norms ensure you get a much fairer portion of your money back if you need to close the policy after the 5-year lock-in.

4. What are the 5 costly mistakes Indians make when choosing?