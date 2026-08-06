Aastha Spintex Announces Robust ₹51.46 Crore Order Book For Falcon Yarns; Strong Demand Visibility Through October 2026

Halvad (Gujarat) [India], August 5: Aastha Spintex Limited (BSE: 544808; NSE: AASTHA), a Gujarat-based cotton yarn manufacturer, today announced a strong cumulative order book position of approximately ₹51.46 Crores for Falcon Yarns Private Limited, its acquiring company, covering the period August 2026 to October 2026.

The confirmed order book comprises 38 orders aggregating ~₹17.35 lakh kilograms of cotton yarn from a diversified base of over 10 clients across domestic markets — representing approximately 20.62% of the company's FY2024-25 revenue and providing clear revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Key Highlights:

Robust Order Book: Confirmed orders worth ~₹51.46 Crores scheduled for execution between August and October 2026.

Strong Monthly Run-Rate: August (~₹25.72 Cr) and September (~₹24.42 Cr) order books reflect consistent, high-value demand.

Marquee & Diversified Clientele: Orders from 10+ reputed clients, including Fair Deal, Elkins Tradelinks Ltd, A M Trading, ACME Textile, Alexa Knitfab Pvt Ltd, Amit Export, Amita Yarn Fab, Ankita Export, Niya Textile, Sharvay Agronics LLP and Ventex Textile.

Repeat Business Momentum: Key clients placed multiple repeat orders across the three-month period — a strong endorsement of product quality, reliability and client trust.

New Client Addition: A M Trading onboarded during the period, further expanding market reach and strengthening the growing customer base.

Core Product Focus: All orders pertain to the company's core cotton yarn segment, manufactured at its Gujarat facilities.

Management Commentary:

“The strength of our order book reflects the trust our clients place in us and the consistent quality of our cotton yarn. With repeat orders from our marquee customers and the addition of new clients, we enter the coming quarters with strong revenue visibility and confidence in our growth trajectory.”

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer: This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.