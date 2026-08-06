Humuss Beauty Bets On Punjab As Barrier-First Skincare Gains Traction In India

Commenting on the trend, Prabal Bhatia, Founder of Humuss Beauty, said: “The strong response from Punjab has exceeded our expectations and highlights the region’s growing preference for quality skincare products backed by effective ingredients. As we continue to expand our presence in India, Punjab remains an important market for us. We are encouraged by the trust consumers have placed in our brand and remain committed to delivering effective, barrier-supportive skincare solutions that address evolving consumer needs.”