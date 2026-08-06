Sajid Qureshi Completes A Five-Year Journey In Revolutionizing India’s Restaurant DOOH Advertising With Fodxpert

Alongside the founder, the journey of Fodxpert has also been strongly driven by Co-Founder and CEO Khushi Singh, whose dedication over the last five years has played a major role in transforming the vision into reality. From onboarding leading restaurants and major brands to building strong industry relationships, she has consistently focused on expanding the network and maintaining year-on-year growth for the organization. Her leadership, operational strength, and commitment towards the brand have helped Fodxpert establish itself as one of the emerging names in the DOOH advertising space across India’s metro cities.