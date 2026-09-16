Furlicks Goes From 6 To 22 SKUs: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Accelerates Pet Wellness Expansion

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Fredun Medhora, MD & CFO, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “We did not acquire Furlicks to simply add another brand to our portfolio; we acquired it because we saw the potential to build a meaningful pet-wellness business around a differentiated proposition. The next 6 – 9 months are about turning that potential into scale. With 16 new products across multiple formats, we are expanding Furlicks’ role in the everyday lives of pets while bringing FPL’s strengths in manufacturing, R&D, and product development to accelerate innovation. Our ambition is to build Furlicks into a trusted, accessible and relevant holistic pet-wellness brand for millions of pet parents across India.”