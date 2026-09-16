Surat’s Sairam Yuvak Mandal To Host 29th Ganesh Mahotsav With Konark-Themed Pandal

Konark Sun Temple theme

Kamal Mewawala, Organiser of Sairam Yuvak Mandal said, that the pandal has been designed around the theme of the Konark Sun temple. He said that a large number of devotees often return to the pandal to offer a mangalmurti idol, as well as gold and silver jewellery and gemstone necklaces, after their wishes are fulfilled. He added that around 80 to 100 idols are offered by devotees every year, while 96 idols were offered during last year’s celebrations.