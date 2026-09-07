FREOSSI Conducts 15th SAHYOG CEP In Ludhiana, Strengthening Continuous Education For Pet Breeders

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhananjay Pandit, Freossi, Petcare Division of Fredun Pharmaceutical Ltd, stated, “Breeders are the starting point of the pet care ecosystem, as every pet’s journey begins with them. Through SAHYOG CEP, our objective is to make continuous learning an integral part of the breeding community. We firmly believe that when breeders are equipped with scientific knowledge and practical guidance, it directly elevates the health, welfare, and quality of life for pets.”