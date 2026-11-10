Adisoft Technologies Doubles Up In H1 FY27: Net Profit Soars 118%, EBITDA Rockets 106%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited, said, “H1 FY27 has been a landmark half for Adisoft, and I am delighted to report that we have more than doubled our profitability. Total Income grew 48% year-on-year, EBITDA surged 106% and Net Profit soared 118%. Equally encouraging is the quality of this growth – EBITDA margin expanded by 653 bps and PAT margin by 504 bps, driven by a richer mix of high-value smart-factory solutions, our reusable in-house design and software IP, and strong operating leverage. What makes this performance even more meaningful is that it has come in the first half, which has traditionally been our seasonally lighter period. The half was also marked by important milestones, including our listing on NSE Emerge, ISO 9001:2015 certification, five national awards from Mitsubishi Electric India and two national recognitions at Vigyan Bhavan.