Adisoft Technologies Closes A Strong H1 FY27; New Facility To Support 4–5x Scale

Expansion: New Integrated Facility at Bhosari, Pune

Construction of the Company’s new 70,000 sq ft integrated facility at Bhosari, Pune is progressing well. The facility will bring manufacturing, engineering, software, design, assembly and testing under one roof, and is expected to be partially operational from end of Q3 FY27. Built to support 4–5x the current revenue base, it will underpin the Company’s next phase of growth.