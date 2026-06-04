From Kanpur To Global, RSPL Group Celebrates 50 Years, Contributing To India’s Growth Story

As of today, the company stands among the country’s leading employers, with a workforce of over 24,000+individuals drawn from across India—reflecting its enduring commitment to inclusive growth and large-scale livelihood creation. Built on a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurship, RSPL Group is now seeing the next generation of leadership actively contribute to the business, blending legacy with new-age thinking to shape the company’s future growth journey. https://youtu.be/MlxAXgX2BxM?si=J3kZGepR5Uuippcs Manoj Gyanchandani, Director, RSPL Group, said, “Marking 50 incredible years, RSPL Group’s journey from a single offering to a diversified FMCG and consumer business underscores our ability to evolve with changing consumer aspirations. As we strengthen our presence across lifestyle and food categories, our focus remains on delivering differentiated value through innovation and quality. This milestone reinforces our commitment to building agile, future-ready businesses across India and global markets.”