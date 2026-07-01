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Cabinet Clears ₹14,115 Cr Road Projects in Delhi, UP

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh road projects get Cabinet approval

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Cabinet Clears ₹14,115 Cr Road Projects in Delhi, UP
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  • Cabinet approved road projects worth ₹14,115 crore.

  • Delhi road tunnel project approved at ₹6,969.67 crore.

  • Kanpur–Kabrai NH-34 project cleared at ₹7,145.14 crore.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved road projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh worth ₹14,115 crore.

The construction of a 6-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been approved, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.

The 8.1-kilometre project will be developed with a total capital cost of ₹6,969.67 crore.

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Besides, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.

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The estimated cost of the project is ₹7,145.14 crore.

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