Cabinet Clears ₹14,115 Cr Road Projects in Delhi, UP

Cabinet approved road projects worth ₹14,115 crore.
Delhi road tunnel project approved at ₹6,969.67 crore.
Kanpur–Kabrai NH-34 project cleared at ₹7,145.14 crore.
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved road projects in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh worth ₹14,115 crore.
The construction of a 6-lane road tunnel for NH-148AE, connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, has been approved, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.
The 8.1-kilometre project will be developed with a total capital cost of ₹6,969.67 crore.
Besides, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod for the construction of the 117.7-km 4/6-lane access-controlled Kanpur–Kabrai section of NH-34 in Uttar Pradesh.
The estimated cost of the project is ₹7,145.14 crore.