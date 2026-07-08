India Remains Long- Term Market for Singapore's Temasek

Amid global uncertainties arising from the Iran war, the 2026 growth was slower than the 11.9% increase from 2024 to 2025. Its net portfolio value last year was SGD 469 billion on a mark-to-market basis. Comparatively, Temasek's net portfolio value increased 10.5% from a year ago to hit SGD518 billion as of March 31 this year.India remains an important long-term market for Singapore's global investor Temasek Holdings, despite the near-term pressures, a top company official has said here.