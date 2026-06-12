Kinshuk Kocher: From Delhi To Los Angeles, The Indian Entrepreneur Reshaping Health Tech Investments In America

At Caredose, Kocher and his co-founding team demonstrated something that many had theorised but few had proved at scale — that medication adherence could be meaningfully moved through the right combination of technology and behaviour design. They grew adherence rates from under 50% to above 80% for provider partners. Following a successful exit, Kocher joined GSK to gain a biopharma perspective on health-tech innovation, where he anchored the launch of their first-ever digital health incubator. This rare, 360-degree expertise across startups and enterprise healthcare ultimately drew the attention of senior leadership at Cedars-Sinai following his move to the United States.