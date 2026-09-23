Fredun Pharmaceuticals Acquires 26% Stake In Goodman Vetcare

Further adding to this, Mr. Vipul Patil, CEO, Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd., stated: “My father built Goodman one customer at a time, on a simple belief: the value of a life matters more than the value of an order. Thirty-seven years later, that belief still guides every decision we make. We weren’t looking for someone to make us bigger overnight. We wanted a partner who wants to build something that outlasts all of us, and in Fredun, we found one. FPL brings the resources, experience and industry relationships to help us prepare for the scale of business we want to build. Beyond capital, FPL’s experience in building teams and managing operations will be particularly valuable as we expand into new cities. Its pharmaceutical background also brings a strong perspective on supply, quality and operating discipline, which complements our experience at the pharmacy counter. The association gives us the ability to plan further ahead across teams, technology, inventory and infrastructure in a more structured way. With plans to open at least two more stores in Mumbai and our first stores outside Maharashtra by the end of 2027, having the right capabilities and infrastructure in place will be critical to scaling Goodman Chemist sustainably. With this association the pace changes now; the way we work doesn’t.”