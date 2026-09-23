Nayaab Experience To Open In Jaipur’s Bagru, Bringing Furniture And Design Under One Roof

Lalit Agarwal, Director, Nayaab Experience, said, “For us, Nayaab Experience is a natural extension of the work we have been doing in manufacturing for more than two decades. Over the years, we have seen how much time customers can spend moving across different markets to find the right combination of design, finish and size. We wanted to bring that choice closer to them and create a space where they can explore different styles, make informed decisions and also have direct access to the manufacturer. This showroom allows us to present the full range of our work in a way that is easily accessible to both design professionals and homeowners.”