Over 6,800 Students Join Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Environmental Initiative

Addressing the students, Viral Desai said, “Ganeshotsav gives us a unique opportunity to connect faith with our responsibility towards Nature. ‘Das Saal Bemisaal’ represents ten years of sustained environmental efforts, but more importantly, it is an opportunity to involve the next generation in this journey. Our aim is to ensure that students do not remain merely aware of climate change and environmental challenges, but become Paryavaran Senanis who are willing to translate that awareness into action.”