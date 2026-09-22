Award-Winning Creative Minds, Emerging Designers, And New Ideas Take Centre Stage At Whistling Woods International’s Design Conclave 2026

Speaking about the conclave, Meghna Ghai Puri, Whistling Woods International, said, “The most remarkable aspect of the Design Conclave was seeing our students take complete ownership of the initiative—from conceptualising and organising the event to showcasing their own work. Their ability to create a platform that celebrates design, while putting their creativity and ideas at the forefront, is truly commendable. The work on display was a testament to their talent, curiosity and confidence as emerging designers, and it was incredibly inspiring to see them take the lead in bringing their vision to life.”