Dr. Vikas Singhal: A Global Voice In Healthcare, Research, Education And Integrative Medicine

Dr. Singhal is also active in the professional organizations outside clinical and research activities. He holds life membership in several great organizations such as the Liga MedicorumHomoeopathica Internationalis (LMHI), Indian Institute of Homeopathic Physicians (IIHP), Australian Homeopathic Association (AHA), among others, and is the National Vice President of the Akhil Bhartiya Chikitsak Association (ABCA). He also has a faculty membership in the Faculty of Homeopathy, United Kingdom. He also holds the position of Patron of The Homeo Healers Homeopathy Worldwide and is also Editor of the National Magazine ‘Sehat Evam Surat’ and the Journal of Practice Based Homeopathy Research (UK).