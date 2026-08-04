Industry Leaders And Innovators Recognized At TheCconnects Corporate Business Exhibition 2026

New Delhi [India], August 4: The Annual Corporate Business Exhibition & Growth Stories Awards 2026, organized by TheCconnects – Global C-Suite Community Platform, concluded successfully on July 26, 2026, at Novotel Hyderabad HICC, bringing together visionary entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, innovators, policymakers, investors, and industry experts from diverse sectors to celebrate excellence, innovation, leadership, and business growth.

The prestigious event served as a dynamic platform for networking, knowledge sharing, business collaboration, and recognition of organizations and individuals who are transforming industries through innovation, leadership, and social impact.

The event was organized by TheCconnects Magazine, a leading Global C-Suite Community Platform dedicated to connecting business leaders through industry-focused conferences, leadership summits, corporate exhibitions, awards, executive networking programs, thought leadership initiatives, and digital media platforms. In association with India Prime Times, the event reached a wider business audience, reinforcing its mission of celebrating inspiring growth stories and entrepreneurial excellence across India.

Distinguished Chief Guests

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries whose presence added immense value to the celebration:

Sri. Jayesh Ranjan IAS , Special Chief Secretary for Special Projects (SPEED) & Investment Cell, Chief Minister’s Office, and Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture & Sports, Government of Telangana.

Sri Srinivas Rao Mahankali , Former CEO of T-Hub, Board & Strategic Advisor, Entrepreneur and Startup Ecosystem Leader.

Dr. Sri. R. S. V. Badrinath , Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Telangana State Excise, and OSD Protocol in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Sri Samudrala Venugopal Chary, Former Member of Parliament (11th, 12th & 13th Lok Sabha) and Former Chairman, Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation Limited.

The dignitaries congratulated the award winners and appreciated TheCconnects for creating a platform that recognizes entrepreneurs, innovators, professionals, startups, and organizations making significant contributions across industries.

August 2026 Magazine Edition Officially Released

One of the major highlights of the evening was the grand launch of TheCconnects Magazine – August 2026 Edition.

The cover story featured Sreenivas Govindu, Founder & CEO of SG1 Consulting Services, recognizing his remarkable leadership in strategic consulting and business transformation.

The special edition also showcased Top 30 Growth Stories 2026, celebrating inspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, startups, innovators, and organizations driving meaningful growth across industries. The leaders featured in this special edition were felicitated during the awards ceremony, making the event a memorable celebration of entrepreneurial excellence.

Celebrating India’s Inspiring Growth Stories

The Growth Stories Awards recognized visionary leaders from consulting, healthcare, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, construction, renewable energy, education, music, real estate, manufacturing, IT services, infrastructure, social impact, finance, and several other sectors.

Award Winners

Sreenivas Govindu, Founder & CEO of SG1 Consulting Services , received the Visionary Strategic Consulting Leadership Excellence Award for helping organizations achieve sustainable growth through strategic consulting and transformation.

Yagnanarayana Dande, Founder & CEO of DPDPD Private Limited and creator of the AI-powered home healthcare platform AIDO , received the Digital Transformation Leader in Healthcare 2026 Award for leveraging artificial intelligence to improve accessible healthcare.

Devarakonda Srinivas Chary, Founder & CEO of Sreeka Interiors , was honored with the Turnkey Project Excellence Award 2026 for delivering outstanding turnkey interior solutions with creativity and precision.

Syed Rashid Shuttari, Chairman of KIBO Group of Companies , received the Diversified Business Leadership Award for successfully leading a diversified business group with innovation and sustainable growth.

OT Ecosystem was recognized with the Excellence in Industrial Cybersecurity Media & Industry Insights Award for advancing awareness, education, and thought leadership in OT, ICS, and IoT cybersecurity.

Dr. K. Brahmaji Chowdary, Chairman of Kaakatiya Meadows Private Limited , received the Community Builder of the Year Award for his contribution to creating sustainable communities through visionary real estate development.

Venkateswara Rao Charmala, Founder & Managing Director of Pranavi Solar Solutions , was presented the Excellence in Residential & Commercial Solar Solutions Award for promoting renewable energy adoption.

Sayed Amjad Hussain, Founder & CEO of BYC AI Solutions , received the AI Visionary Leader Award for building innovative AI platforms serving education, industrial automation, governance, and public safety.

Raghuram Avadhanam, Country Head of Unison Group India , received the Country Head of the Year Award for driving organizational growth and operational excellence.

Jameela Nishat, Founder and Chief Functionary of Shaheen Women Resource and Welfare Association , received the Trailblazer in Socio-Cultural Leadership Award for her outstanding contribution to women’s empowerment and community development.

Rocky K, Founder & Director of GenX9 Events , was honored with the Creative Event Strategist of the Year 2026 Award for delivering innovative event experiences.

M. K. Baig, Founder & Managing Director of Proluxury , received the Luxury Icon of Hyderabad Award for redefining premium lifestyle experiences.

Sankaralah Seelam, Founder & CEO of NewZen Infotech & Magneq Software , received the Industry Ready Talent Creator Award 2026 for developing skilled professionals through technology education.

Mohan Krishna Vasi, Founder of VMK Designs & Constructions , was honored with the Outstanding Project Management Excellence Award .

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Aziz, Founder of PTE by Dr Ahmed , received the Dynamic Founder of the Year 2026 Award for empowering students through quality education.

Alok Kumar, Founder & CEO of Thore Network Pvt. Ltd. , received the iNSIGHTS AI Startup of the Year Award for driving innovation in artificial intelligence.

Raffi Ahmed Shaik, Founder & CEO of SANA Web Technologies , was recognized with the Excellence Visionary in Education & Self Employment Enablement Leader of the Year Award 2026 .

Akshith Yadav Dandeboina, Managing Director of SV Constructions and Developers , received the Business Excellence in Construction, Civil Engineering & Infrastructure Award .

Deepali Khushaldasani, Founder of Sainath Agencies & Evara She Rise Community , was honored with the Business Growth & Innovation Award .

P. Suresh Babu, Chairman of Abilio IT Solutions , received the Outstanding Leadership in IT Services Award .

Venkata Nagendra Kumar Sakala, Managing Partner & CEO of KEDAR CORPORATION (Sahithi Brand) , was recognized with the Quality Excellence in Food Products Award .

Puli Deeven Kumar, Managing Director of Evaan Enterprises , received the Excellence in Premium uPVC Solutions Award .

Zarine, Founder & Director of Abians International School of Music , was honored with The Maestro Legacy Award – Global Icon in International Music Education 2026 .

Rohini Naidu, Founder & Director of The Girl Foundation (TGF India) , received the National Menstrual Dignity Leadership Award for her remarkable contribution to women’s health awareness.

Shieldworkz received the Excellence in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Security Solutions Award for delivering innovative OT, ICS, and CPS cybersecurity solutions that strengthen critical infrastructure resilience.

Janaki Sannidhi, Senior Business Associate at TATA AIA Life Insurance (Manu Solutions) , received the Emerging Leader in Financial Services Award .

Dr. Tejaswini Adada, Oncologist, Cancer Research Scientist, Co-founder & CEO of Cancer Conscious Clinics, Fifthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Director – AI Innovations at medhicAl , received the Oncology Leadership Excellence Award for advancing cancer care through clinical excellence and AI-driven healthcare innovation.

Cast Artists received the Excellence in Creative Talent & Influencer Marketplace Award for transforming collaboration between brands, creators, influencers, and artists.

Nagalakshmi S, Proprietor of SUNSHINE ACADEMY , received the ECO Friendly Innovation Leadership Award for promoting environmental responsibility and sustainability in education.

Ayesha Fathima, Founder & Director of AIM Learning Hub, was honored with the Outstanding Learning Experience Architect Award for creating engaging and impactful educational experiences.

About TheCconnects

TheCconnects is a Global C-Suite Community Platform and business magazine dedicated to showcasing entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation across industries. Beyond its flagship publication, TheCconnects actively organizes industry events, business summits, and conferences that bring together founders, business leaders, and changemakers to network, exchange ideas, and celebrate growth stories from across the business world. Through its Growth Stories Summit and Awards series, TheCconnects continues to build a community that recognizes and elevates the achievements of visionary leaders shaping the future of business.