Nationwide Health Care Awards 2026 Honours Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran’s Diabetes–Oral Health Work

As an active member of the Diabetes in Oral Health (DIOH) Study Group, Dr. Vinitha continues to advocate for interdisciplinary healthcare models that encourage closer collaboration between medical and dental practitioners. Through lectures, educational initiatives, research contributions, and patient awareness programs, she has worked to promote preventive care, early diagnosis, and improved understanding of the impact periodontal health can have on diabetes outcomes.



While her research and clinical leadership remain central to her work, Dr. Vinitha also acknowledges the dedicated team that supports her mission. She credits her two dental assistants, a dental nurse, and her media manager for contributing to efficient patient care, supporting research initiatives, coordinating clinical activities, and helping disseminate evidence-based oral health education through public awareness and professional outreach. She believes that improving diabetes-related oral health awareness is a collective effort driven by teamwork, patient education, and collaboration.