After 37 Years Of Spiritual Practice, World’s Largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra Established In Hisar

During a press conference held at the research centre on Saturday, Swami Sahajanand Maharaj said that the Yantra is the manifestation of his 37 years of uninterrupted spiritual practice and dedication. He said the purpose of the centre is not limited to providing devotees with an opportunity for darshan, but also to offer facilities for meditation, worship, Maha Mrityunjaya sadhana and spiritual contemplation. He described the initiative as an important step towards developing a global centre for spiritual awareness and self-realisation.