Dr. Am Reddy Advocates Continued Research, Child Development Awareness, And Integrated Healthcare

Early screening and timely intervention

Parent education and counseling

Multidisciplinary developmental support

Behavioral and cognitive rehabilitation approaches

Inclusive healthcare and social awareness for neurodivergent children

Dr. Reddy also highlighted the growing need for more research and public awareness regarding developmental disorders in children and the importance of individualized care models that focus on long-term quality of life.

The awareness initiative further highlights:

Continued medical and scientific research

Long-term health monitoring in children

Transparency in healthcare communication and policies

Innovation for safer and more effective healthcare systems

Balanced and responsible scientific discussion

Greater awareness about ASD and ADHD in India

He also suggested that global healthcare systems expand awareness around preventive healthcare and adult vaccination programs while maintaining a strong focus on child development and public health education.

Dr. Reddy believes that open scientific dialogue, ethical medical practices, and ongoing research are essential for building healthier future generations.

“For our children, for our future, and for a healthier India,” he added.

Media Contact:

Dr. Am Reddy

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, India

Email: dramreddy214@gmail.com

Email: info@autiam.in

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Readers should go through peer‑reviewed research and regulatory confirmation. Consult qualified healthcare professionals and official public‑health guidance before acting on such information.