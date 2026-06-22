Is Your Child Developing Normally? Early Signs Of Autism, ADHD And Learning Disabilities — When To See A Child Psychologist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22: Every year, thousands of Indian families arrive at child development clinics with the same quiet regret: “We noticed something was different, but we waited.”

Early identification of neurodevelopmental conditions — Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Learning Disabilities (LD) — is one of the most important steps a family can take. Yet in India, the average age of diagnosis remains years behind what research recommends. Children lose critical developmental time not because their families did not care — but because no one told them what to look for.

Dr. Vini Jhariya, Child and Clinical Psychologist (RCI Registered) and founder of Urjasvini Child Development Centre, Indore, has worked with over 5,000 children and families across more than a decade of clinical practice. A TEDx speaker, published author, and co-author in peer-reviewed journals, she is among Central India’s most recognised voices in child psychology. Her message to parents is clear: behaviour is not the problem — behaviour is communication. And early communication must be heard.

In India, neurodevelopmental conditions are frequently misread. A child with autism is called “antisocial.” A child with ADHD is labelled “naughty.” A child with a learning disability is told they are “not trying” — when in reality, they are working harder than anyone around them can see. Fear of stigma, limited access to specialists outside major cities, and the hope that things will settle on their own all contribute to delayed diagnosis. The result: children who could have thrived with early support spend their most formative years struggling in silence.

“Waiting for a child to outgrow it is the most common and the most costly mistake,” observes Dr. Jhariya. “What looks like stubbornness or bad behaviour is almost always a child trying to cope with a world that isn’t yet designed for them.”

A young child’s brain is at its most adaptable in the first five years of life. Targeted support during this window does not just manage symptoms — it changes a child’s developmental trajectory. Children identified early show significantly better outcomes in communication, learning, social skills, and independence compared to those identified late. Early intervention is most effective before age 6, which means the time to act is always sooner than it feels.

The signs below are observational starting points — not a diagnostic checklist. No two children present identically. Some signs may be obvious; others subtle or mixed with typical childhood behaviour. This list does not mean your child has a condition. It means you now know what to watch for.

Signs of Autism in Toddlers and Young Children (ASD)– Autism Spectrum Disorder affects how a child communicates, connects with others, and responds to the world around them. Signs often appear before age two, though they may become more visible as social demands grow.

Does not respond to their name by 9 months.

Rarely or never makes eye contact during play or conversation.

Does not wave, clap, or point to show interest by 12 months.

No first words by 16 months; not combining two words by 24 months.

Lost words or skills they previously had — at any age.

Gets very upset over small routine changes — a different route, a moved object.

Distressed by everyday sounds, certain fabrics, lights, or food textures.

Little or no interest in other children; strongly prefers to be alone.

No pretend play — not playing teacher, doctor, or house by age 4.

Repeats the same actions, phrases, or routines over and over.

Signs of ADHD in Children– ADHD affects a child’s ability to regulate attention, control impulses, and manage activity levels. It is not a behaviour problem — it is a neurological difference that shows up consistently across all settings, not just one.

Cannot stay with any activity — including ones they enjoy — for more than a few minutes

Forgets instructions almost immediately after hearing them

Loses the same items repeatedly — water bottle, pencil box, shoes

Cannot wait — interrupts conversations, cannot take turns, calls out answers in class

Acts without thinking — touches things they should not, speaks without considering impact

Cannot remain seated at meals, during homework, or in class; constantly fidgets

School consistently reports “not paying attention” or “disturbing others”

Clearly capable but marks do not reflect ability

Pattern appears at home, at school, and with friends — not in just one place

Signs of Learning Disabilities — Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia

A learning disability is a neurological difference in how the brain processes specific types of information — not a reflection of intelligence or effort. These children are often sharp and highly capable; a particular domain of learning is where the difficulty lies.

In Class 2 or above and still cannot read simple three-letter words consistently