Director (Refineries), Indian Oil Corporation Limited Visits RGIPT; Discussions Focus On Strengthening Academia–Industry Collaboration

Shri Arvind Kumar visited RGIPT’s biogas and integrated zero-waste management facilities, where food waste generated from the Institute mess is utilized for biogas production. The facility demonstrates an integrated waste-to-energy and carbon-utilization approach: methane-rich gas is generated from organic waste, while the resulting biogas slurry is processed and dried for further conversion into biochar. Biochar-based solid pellets are being explored for carbon dioxide capture and biogas purification, thereby improving methane quality. The captured CO₂ can subsequently be utilized with hydrogen in catalytic pathways aimed at producing value-added products such as methanol.