StarManch Introduces A First-Of-Its-Kind In-Car Karaoke Experience

Speaking about the development, Randeep Bhattacharya, Founder of StarManch, said, “Kolkata has always been a city where music is woven into everyday life. Growing up here inspired my love for music and storytelling. Our vision with StarManch has always been to make singing more accessible and social. Taking karaoke beyond smartphones and into people’s everyday journeys is an important step in that direction. We do not want people to simply listen to music—we want them to become part of it.”