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StarManch Introduces A First-Of-Its-Kind In-Car Karaoke Experience

Indian homegrown karaoke platform founded by Randeep Bhattacharya takes its 8,000+ song catalogue beyond smartphones and into connected mobility

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StarManch Introduces A First-Of-Its-Kind In-Car Karaoke Experience

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: StarManch, an Indian homegrown karaoke and social music platform, has entered the connected-mobility space through its integration with the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk. The development takes StarManch beyond smartphones and introduces a first-of-its-kind interactive karaoke experience within the vehicle’s entertainment ecosystem.

Through the StarManch Karaoke app, occupants can select songs, sing along and record their performances inside the car. Backed by a catalogue of more than 8,000 karaoke tracks across Bollywood, regional, devotional and children’s music, the platform transforms the vehicle cabin into an interactive entertainment space for families, friends and music enthusiasts.

The MG Hector Tomahawk features what the automaker describes as India’s first Gen AI-powered in-car karaoke experience. Unlike conventional in-car entertainment, which primarily focuses on listening to streamed music, the StarManch experience encourages occupants to actively participate, perform and create shared musical memories.

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The integration represents a significant expansion for StarManch, founded by Bengali entrepreneur and music enthusiast Randeep Bhattacharya. Conceived as a platform to make singing accessible and social, StarManch has now evolved from a mobile karaoke application into an entertainment technology offering for connected vehicles.

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Randeep Bhattacharya, Founder of StarManch
Randeep Bhattacharya, Founder of StarManch

Whether it is families singing together during a weekend trip, friends revisiting popular classics on a road journey or aspiring singers building confidence through music, StarManch aims to make travel more engaging and participative.

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The development also highlights the growing contribution of Indian technology brands to the connected-mobility ecosystem. As vehicles increasingly evolve into digitally enabled lifestyle spaces, interactive features such as karaoke are expanding the role of in-car entertainment beyond conventional audio and video streaming.

Speaking about the development, Randeep Bhattacharya, Founder of StarManch, said, “Kolkata has always been a city where music is woven into everyday life. Growing up here inspired my love for music and storytelling. Our vision with StarManch has always been to make singing more accessible and social. Taking karaoke beyond smartphones and into people’s everyday journeys is an important step in that direction. We do not want people to simply listen to music—we want them to become part of it.

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For StarManch, the integration opens a new growth avenue beyond mobile devices and demonstrates how an Indian homegrown entertainment platform can become part of mainstream automotive experiences. It also reflects changing consumer expectations, with connected vehicles increasingly being viewed as interactive spaces for entertainment, communication and shared experiences.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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