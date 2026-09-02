GACM Technologies Limited Successfully Completes ₹49.50 Crore QIP With Strong Participation From Mauritius-Based Foreign Institutional Investors

GACM Technologies Limited (BSE Code: 531723, NSE Symbol: GATECH) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP”), marking an important milestone in the Company’s capital-raising Programme and strengthening its institutional investor base.
Through the QIP, the Company allotted 49.50 crore fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs. 1 each at an issue price of Rs. 1 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs. 49.50 crore.
The QIP witnessed participation from overseas institutional investors, including funds based in Mauritius and registered under the applicable Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) framework. The participation of these institutional investors represents a significant development for GACM Technologies and further enhances the Company’s visibility among global investment institutions.
The participation of these overseas institutional funds is an important milestone for the Company. The successful allotment demonstrates the Company's ability to access institutional capital and provides a stronger foundation for the next phase of its business development.
“We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our Qualified Institutions Placement. The strong participation from institutional investors reflects their confidence in our business strategy, growth prospects and long-term vision. The capital raised will further strengthen our financial position and provide us with the necessary resources to pursue our strategic initiatives and create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders.”
The completion of the QIP also strengthens the Company's capital structure and provides additional financial flexibility to pursue its identified business objectives, expansion initiatives and strategic opportunities. The Company intends to deploy the proceeds in accordance with the stated objects of the issue and applicable regulatory requirements.
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Major Institutional Allottees
QIP Allottee
Shares Allotted
Share of QIP
Minerva Ventures Fund
14.50 Cr
9.08%
Magnifica Global Opportunities VCC – MGO High Conviction Fund
14.00 Cr
8.76%
AL Maha Investment Fund PCC – Onyx Strategy
10.50 cr
6.57%
Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund
10.50 cr
6.57%
Total
49.50 crore
30.98%
This press release is for information purposes only and should be read together with the Company's relevant disclosures and filings made with the Stock Exchanges. The information contained herein is subject to applicable laws, regulations and statutory requirements.
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