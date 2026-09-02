Ganga Avanta 2.0 Enters Next Growth Phase With Second Tower Launch, Backed By Strong Channel Partner Confidence In Pune’s Premium Residential Market

Developer’s Perspective

Commenting on the development, Anurag Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments, said: “The launch of the second tower of Ganga Avanta 2.0 is a reflection of the strong market confidence we continue to see in Pune’s premium residential segment. The enthusiasm from our channel partners reaffirms that the Magarpatta–Kharadi corridor is not just a growth story—it is a destination where discerning homebuyers are choosing to invest in quality, lifestyle, and long-term value.”