AIChE Student Regional Conference ‘Viplav SRC 2026’ Concludes Successfully At RGIPT

The three-day event featured technical paper and poster presentations, Chem-E-Car, quiz competitions, and K-12 events. The Chem-E-Car performance run winner is MIT WPU. In the K-12 category, NIT Rourkela emerged as the winner in the KG–G2 category, BVRIT in G3–G5, VIT in G6–G8, and VIT in G9–G12. Priyansh Bisht from VIT won the Technical Paper Presentation award and Anshika Sahetai from SVNIT won the Poster presentation award. The team of RGIPT won the Chem-E-Jeopardy award. The flagship event has been won by the team of VIT.