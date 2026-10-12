MediaTek Collaborates With ThinkStartup To Launch 'Future Minds' CSR Initiative To Empower 6,000 Underprivileged Students With Entrepreneurial Skills

Mr. Sanjeeva Shivesh, Co-founder, ThinkStartup, added, "At ThinkStartup, we have always believed entrepreneurship is an essential life skill. MediaTek wanted an intervention that could be rolled out at a national scale, reaching youth from underprivileged backgrounds, and our eSchool platform fit perfectly with that vision. Over the next year, we will provide teenagers in Class 8 to 12 the chance to learn, build and pitch real ideas with real mentorship. We are grateful to MediaTek for backing this program, and we are hoping our youngsters will inspire the world with a slew of innovative solutions that take India forward."