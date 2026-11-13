Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% To Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% To Rs 71.61 Crore

The sugar segment recorded substantial revenue growth , while the distillery business also registered higher revenue during the quarter.

Davangere Sugar also recorded a sequential improvement in operating performance, with operating profit increasing by approximately 142% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1.9 crore . Operating margin improved to 2.7% from 2.3% in the preceding quarter.

On a sequential basis, revenue more than doubled , registering growth of 106.3% from ₹34.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Consolidated net profit also witnessed a sharp quarter-on-quarter increase of approximately 289% , compared with ₹0.91 crore in Q1 FY27 .

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 48.59% to ₹71.61 crore in Q2 FY27 , compared with ₹48.19 crore in Q2 FY26 , reflecting significant expansion in its topline performance.

New Delhi [India], November 13: Davangere Sugar Company Limited reported strong revenue growth for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 , with consolidated net profit rising 34.64% year-on-year to ₹3.54 crore , compared with ₹2.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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