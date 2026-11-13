Pushpa Jewellers Shines In H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 82.85% To Rs 314.16 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 83.27% To Rs 20.21 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Anupam Tibrewal, Chairman & Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to deliver a landmark first half for Pushpa Jewellers. Total Income grew 83% year-on-year to ₹314 crore; EBITDA rose 60% to ₹27 crore and Net Profit climbed 83% to ₹20 crore. This performance reflects the growing preference of retail jewellers for our lightweight, BIS-hallmarked 22K and 18K gold jewellery, which enables them to offer attractive designs at accessible price points in a high gold-price environment. With deepening relationships with wholesale and retail partners across India, we are well positioned to capture the significant opportunity arising from the formalisation of the jewellery industry and the shift towards organised, trusted B2B suppliers. We are confident of carrying this momentum forward.”