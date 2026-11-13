Kingsley Gate adds Biiprashish Roy and Vinay Kumar to deepen firm’s senior bench in India.

“Kingsley Gate’s vision of AI-native search strongly resonated with me, given my longstanding interest in using technology and data to fundamentally improve the executive search landscape,” said Kumar. “After more than two decades in the industry, I see a significant opportunity to evolve how leadership talent is identified, assessed and engaged, combining the judgement and relationships at the heart of executive search with the scale, intelligence and precision that technology can enable. The opportunity to be part of Kingsley Gate at this stage of its evolution, and to contribute to building this next generation of executive search, was a key reason for my decision to join the firm.”