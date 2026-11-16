Cupid Limited Reports Q2 FY27 Net Profit Growth Of 133% YoY; H1 FY27 Net Profit Rises 156% YoY To Rs 100.37 Crore

Note: Revenue guidance indicates the minimum expected level; FY28 and FY29 net profit figures are approximate.

FY27 revenue guidance is now 47% above the original estimate. The Company has also revised its medium-term guidance upwards, to revenue of at least ₹1,305 Cr in FY28 and ₹1,950 Cr in FY29 (earlier ₹1,085 Cr and ₹1,500 Cr), with net profit of approximately ₹390 Cr and ₹605 Cr respectively.

H1 FY27 total income of ₹365.95 Cr represents approximately 42% of the Company’s revised FY27 revenue guidance of at least ₹880 Cr, while net profit of ₹100.37 Cr accounts for around 36% of the ₹275 Cr+ profit guidance.

The Company expects H2 FY27 to be the strongest half-year in its history, driven by festive-season demand, accelerating consumer traction, expanding organised retail partnerships and enhanced manufacturing capabilities.

The V2 Retail partnership, with an expected revenue contribution of approximately ₹400 Cr over the next 12 months, and the anticipated ₹200 Cr contribution from Style Baazar in FY27 are expected to accelerate the growth of the Consumer Healthcare & FMCG business.

The commissioning of the Palava manufacturing facility in Q3 FY27 is expected to enhance production capacity and manufacturing flexibility, supporting long-term growth.

With these growth initiatives progressing, Cupid remains focused on expanding its domestic consumer business, strengthening its international healthcare operations and achieving sustainable growth.

The Company has raised its FY27 guidance to revenue of at least ₹880 Cr and net profit of ₹275 Cr+.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Cupid Limited, said:

“Our H1 FY27 performance reflects the growing scale of our business, with operating income increasing 137% to ₹342.58 crore and net profit growing 156% to ₹100.37 crore. Our domestic business contributed ₹224.64 crore, accounting for 67% of H1 sales compared with 41% in FY26, highlighting its increasing contribution to the Company’s growth.

Our international healthcare business continues to benefit from institutional demand through the PFSCM agreement and South Africa’s national programme. Price revisions across our export portfolio have also supported realisations, while we remain focused on strengthening our global partnerships and market presence.

In Bharat, our consumer business is expanding through organised retail partnerships. Our products will be available across 290+ Style Baazar stores, with an expected FY27 contribution of approximately ₹200 crore. Our exclusive partnership with V2 Retail provides dedicated retail space across 425+ stores, with an expected revenue contribution of approximately ₹400 crore over the next 12 months. We are also focused on improving sourcing efficiencies and leveraging distribution scale as the business expands.

On the manufacturing front, the Palava facility is scheduled for commissioning in Q3 FY27 and will take our annual production capacity to approximately 1.25 billion male condoms and 125 million female condoms at full capacity. Its dual-polymer capabilities will further strengthen production flexibility and support our international growth plans. Closer home, we are evaluating a medical-devices manufacturing project in West Bengal, which would further broaden our healthcare manufacturing base.

Value retail is an important marketplace for us. Cupid Limited’s FMCG portfolio is grossly under-penetrated in India, and with our associations with V2 Retail and Style Baazar, we as a company are well placed to capitalise on this opportunity for our FMCG business.

Supporting our manufacturing business is our association in South Africa, which, like other countries, is looking to reduce its import bill by offering incentives for local production. As an associate with up to 49% equity ownership, Cupid stands to benefit from this. In addition, our investment in GII will help us cement relationships across the Middle East. These three strategies are unique to Cupid Limited and will synergistically drive volumes while maintaining favourable margins. Multiple further associations are also being worked upon.

We expect H2 FY27 to be significantly stronger than H1. Palava commissioning in Q3 will add meaningful manufacturing capacity, and our partnerships with V2 Retail and Style Baazar will start contributing to revenue at scale. Backed by this visibility, we have raised our FY27 guidance to at least ₹880 crore in revenue and ₹275 crore+ in net profit. We have also revised our guidance upwards to at least ₹1,305 crore in revenue and approximately ₹390 crore in net profit for FY28, and at least ₹1,950 crore in revenue and approximately ₹605 crore in net profit for FY29. We will make the Company debt-free as we go along.”

Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman & Managing Director

About Cupid Limited

Established in 1993, Cupid Limited is one of Bharat’s leading healthcare and consumer wellness companies, engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of personal wellness products and a growing portfolio of Consumer Healthcare & FMCG products. The Company operates with a strong commitment to public health and quality, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.

Cupid’s Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio includes fragrance products (Eau De Parfums, Deodorants and Pocket Perfumes), personal care products (Hair Removal Sprays, Face Wash, Hair & Body Oils, Toilet Sanitizers), wellness products,personal wellness products and other consumer healthcare offerings. The Company continues to strengthen its domestic presence through an expanding network across modern trade, organised retail and pharmacy channels, enabling deeper market penetration across India.

The Company is also expanding its manufacturing capabilities through its upcoming Palava manufacturing facility, which will enhance production flexibility and support demand across both international B2B healthcare and domestic Consumer Healthcare & FMCG businesses.

Cupid has a strong international presence with exports to 125+ countries and is the first company in the world to receive WHO/UNFPA prequalification for personal wellness products. The Company serves a diversified global customer base through PFSCM, WHO/UNFPA, institutional procurement programmes, government tenders and private export markets.

Cupid Limited is listed on the BSE (530843) and NSE (CUPID).

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.