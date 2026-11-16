Batman x Samsonite: Iconic DC Super Hero, Reimagined Through The Lens Of Modern Travel

Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products (WBGCP), part of Warner Bros. Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.