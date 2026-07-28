Johnson & Johnson's $5.5 Billion Talc Deal Brings Decade-Long Legal Battle Closer to an End

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay an estimated $5.5 billion to settle about 76,000 lawsuits over its talc products.
The company maintains its baby powder and other talc products are safe and do not cause cancer.
The agreement will take effect only if 95% of eligible claimants approve the settlement.
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has agreed to pay an estimated $5.5 billion to settle tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc-based baby powder and other products caused ovarian cancer, marking one of the biggest legal settlements in the company's history.
According to a Reuters report, the agreement covers about 76,000 claims pending in federal and state courts across the US. If finalised, it could bring an end to a legal battle that has stretched for nearly a decade.
The settlement still requires approval from 95% of the eligible ovarian cancer claimants in state and federal courts before it becomes effective.
Settlement Aims to Close Long-Running Litigation
J&J said the agreement covers nearly all of the remaining lawsuits related to ovarian cancer linked to its talc products. The company had previously resolved most lawsuits alleging its talc products contained asbestos and caused mesothelioma.
Despite agreeing to the settlement, J&J continues to deny the allegations. Erik Haas, the company's vice president of litigation, said the claims are "meritless" and maintained that the company believed it would have ultimately succeeded in court.
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Haas said settling the litigation would allow J&J to move past the dispute and focus on developing medicines and medical devices rather than continuing years of legal proceedings.
Payments Could Exceed Initial Estimate
J&J said it expects to pay $3 billion in 2027, with additional payments scheduled for 2028.
However, plaintiffs' attorney Chris Seeger, who helped negotiate the agreement, said the company's total payout could eventually exceed $7 billion, depending on how many claimants join the settlement. The agreement assigns fixed values to eligible ovarian cancer claims but does not place an upper limit on the total amount J&J may have to pay.
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Law firms representing the plaintiffs described the agreement as a fair resolution after years of litigation, saying the settlement would allow eligible claimants to receive compensation much sooner than under earlier proposals.
Legal Battle Spanned Years
The settlement follows several recent courtroom victories for J&J. Last week, a federal judge questioned whether individual plaintiffs could prove that talc specifically caused their ovarian cancer, strengthening the company's legal position.
J&J has consistently maintained that its talc products are safe and free of asbestos. The company stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US in 2020 and replaced it with a cornstarch-based version.
The litigation had been paused for more than three years while J&J pursued a series of bankruptcy filings through a subsidiary in an attempt to resolve the lawsuits. The strategy, often referred to as the "Texas two-step," was rejected by the courts, allowing the litigation to resume in 2025.
Agreement Covers Existing Claims Only
Unlike J&J's earlier bankruptcy proposals, the new settlement applies only to existing ovarian cancer claims and does not cover future lawsuits.
According to the report, excluding future claims allowed more money to be made available to current claimants while also speeding up payments. Under the agreement, successful claimants are expected to receive compensation within about 18 months instead of waiting for payments to be spread over several years.
If approved by the required number of claimants, the settlement is expected to bring one of the largest and longest-running product liability cases in the pharmaceutical industry's history close to an end.