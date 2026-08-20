Country Club Introduces Special Raksha Bandhan Initiative, Offers Complimentary Sibling Benefits

“Raksha Bandhan celebrates one of the most enduring relationships in our lives—the bond between siblings. We wanted to create an offering that goes beyond a conventional gift and gives families something they can experience together. With our strong member community, this initiative allows both new and existing members to share the Country Club experience with their siblings and create memories that last well beyond the festival,” said Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited.