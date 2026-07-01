Chaichun Inaugurates India’s First Luxury Tea Experience Room In Siliguri

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Baid, Founder of Chaichun, said, “This Experience Room is the realisation of a dream that has been close to my heart for many years—not just for Chaichun, but for the Indian tea industry as a whole. Our vision was to create a destination that celebrates the richness, heritage and craftsmanship of Indian tea while creating opportunities for tea growers, estates and producers to showcase their teas and stories to the world. If this initiative helps strengthen tea tourism, support tea-growing communities and create greater appreciation for Indian tea globally, then we will have achieved something far greater than a business milestone. This is our contribution to the future of Indian tea.”