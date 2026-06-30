How Delta Exchange India Makes Crypto Trading Simple And Affordable

New Delhi [India], June 30: Over 75% of new crypto activity in India now comes from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. That shift tells you something important: crypto in India is going mainstream, and traders everywhere are looking for platforms that are affordable, straightforward, and built for the Indian market.

Delta Exchange India has positioned itself nicely at that intersection, as a crypto exchange built around INR, offering low fees, full INR settlement, and a feature set that works whether you are just getting started or running advanced strategies.

Key Takeaways

Delta Exchange was processing approximately $2.5 billion in daily trading volume by May 2025, with a single-day peak of around $4 billion.

Crypto futures trading maker fees are as low as 0.02%.

All profits and margins settle in INR, with no need to hold or manage crypto assets.

F&O trading on Delta Exchange is not subject to the 1% TDS or 30% flat tax that applies to direct crypto purchases.

A demo account lets beginners practice before putting real money on the line.

Why Delta Exchange Appeals to Indian Traders

Most crypto exchanges are built for a global audience and treat INR as an afterthought. Delta Exchange India is built around it.

Every deposit, margin, and profit stays in rupees. The platform integrates directly with UPI and IMPS for instant deposits and withdrawals, removing the friction Indian traders typically face on global platforms. There is no need to convert to stablecoins or deal with foreign currency at any point.

Delta Exchange is also registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Government of India, and operates in line with Indian regulations, which matters for traders who want a platform they can trust long term.

How Delta Exchange Keeps Trading Affordable

Fees are where many platforms quietly cost traders money. Delta Exchange keeps its structure transparent and offers low crypto trading fees across every product type.

Futures: Taker fees sit at 0.05% while maker fees drop to 0.02%, rewarding limit order traders with a consistent cost edge.

Options: Both taker and maker fees are 0.03%, with 18% GST applied on the calculated amount, plus a 3.5% premium cap that protects traders working with deep out-of-the-money options.

F&O trading also sidesteps the 1% TDS and 30% flat tax that applies to direct crypto purchases, since INR-settled derivatives are treated differently under Indian tax rules. That alone changes the cost calculus significantly for active traders.