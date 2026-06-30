Tier-II & Tier-III Healthcare: India’s Next Growth Story

Highlighting this opportunity, Mr. Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director, Resurgent India Limited, said, “Healthcare has now emerged as one of the most promising and emerging infrastructure sub- sectors. As demand for quality healthcare is continuously increasing across smaller cities, strategic investments will also play a major role in strengthening infrastructure of hospitals, enabling adoption of new technologies, and supporting long term expansion. In today’s times, investors recognise that healthcare is not only the high growth sector but also one that delivers lasting social impact by improving the much-desired access to quality medical care for all people”. Another important trend reshaping India’s healthcare sector is the growing preference for comprehensive, holistic multidisciplinary care delivered closer to patients’ homes. Rather than travelling to distant metropolitan cities, patients increasingly expect specialised treatments, advanced surgeries, critical care and rehabilitation services to be available within their own nearby geographical regions.”