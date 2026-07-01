“Be Job Creators, Not Job Seekers” — Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Advice To Youth At Parbhani

Guardian Minister Meghana Bordikar-Sakore’s address

On the occasion, Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Guardian Minister of Parbhani District, Meghana Bordikar-Sakore, expressed confidence that the coordinated work of the State and Central governments in the field of value addition and processing would transform the face of Marathwada. The establishment of such a centre in a district like Parbhani, she said, is a major opportunity for farmers and youth, and local women’s self-help groups and micro-entrepreneurs would benefit directly from it. She added that the processing industry can be an effective vehicle for the economic empowerment of women, and assured that the State government is committed to delivering the benefits of central schemes to the last person in the chain.