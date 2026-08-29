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Mahindra, Godrej, And Top Firms From Germany And China Set To Converge In Pune For IEME 2026, India’s Largest Motor Tech Expo

IEME 2026 will bring electric motor technology, automation, EV components and the complete motor supply chain together at Pune’s Auto Cluster Exhibition Center from October 15–17, 2026.

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Mahindra, Godrej, And Top Firms From Germany And China Set To Converge In Pune For IEME 2026, India’s Largest Motor Tech Expo

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Pune, the industrial capital of Maharashtra, is preparing to host a major event in the manufacturing sector. The India Electric Motor Expo (IEME 2026) will be held from 15th to 17th October 2026 at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Center, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.

IEME 2026 is being called the country’s only dedicated platform that covers the entire ecosystem of electric motor technology, from raw materials to finished products. In a short span of time, it has become a preferred destination for big names in engineering, automotive, and home appliance sectors to show off their latest work.

The world is moving fast towards electric mobility, smart factory automation, andenergy-efficient consumer products. This shift has led to strong growth in the global electric motor industry. Taking note of this trend, major companies such as Mahindra Accelo, Godrej, and Uttam Strips have confirmed their participation in IEME 2026. They will be joined by leading German engineering firms and Chinese manufacturing companies.

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According to the organisers, these companies see IEME 2026 as one of the best platforms to present their newest technologies to serious buyers, OEM decision-makers, and research and development (R&D) leaders from across the industry.

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WideRange of Motor Technology on Display

The exhibition floor will showcase different kinds of motor applications used in modern industry. Visitors will get to see EV traction motors and integratede-axles, which are built for high-performance electric vehicles. The expo will also feature highly efficient industrial motors that meet IE4 and IE5standards, used to power heavy machinery and robotics.

Apart from this, the show will display quiet-running BLDC motors and smart motors used in home appliances. These motors are changing the way consumer electronics and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) products work.

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Complete Supply Chain Under One Roof

One of the biggest strengths of IEME 2026 is that it does not stop at finished motors alone. It also covers the full supply chain that goes into making them.

This includes high-speed automated machines used for coil and stator winding,high-purity enameled copper winding wires, and precision bearings designed to reduce friction. The expo will also feature special insulation materials andhigh-grade CRNO electrical steel stampings, which are important raw materials for motor manufacturing.

By bringing together every step of the value chain — from raw material suppliers to finished motor makers — under a single roof, IEME 2026 aims to give visitors a complete picture of the industry.

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Organized by Vaarta Trade Fairs

IEME 2026 is being organized by Vaarta Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. The event will be co-located with the Automotive Electronics & Testing Show, which means visitors will be able to explore both shows during their visit.

The organizers expect the event to attract more than 8,000 trade visitors. This includes plant heads, procurement chiefs, and design engineers from companies across India and abroad.

A Platform for Business Growth

For professionals working in manufacturing, sourcing, or product design, IEME 2026offers a chance to explore the latest technologies in the electric motor space. It is also expected to be a good opportunity for companies to form new joint ventures and business partnerships.

With the participation of major Indian names like Mahindra & Mahindra and Godrej Lawkim Motors, along with German and Chinese manufacturing giants, the event is being seen as an important gathering for the electric motor and automation industry in India.

As India continues to push towards electric vehicles, automation, andenergy-efficient products, industry watchers believe events like IEME 2026 will play a key role in bringing together technology providers and buyers under one roof.

Thethree-day expo will take place at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Center in Chinchwad, Pune, from 15th to 17th October 2026.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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