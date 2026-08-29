From Chicago To Monkhood: The Extraordinary Journey Of Akhand Swami Ji

Encounters That Strengthened His Calling

The decision to renounce the world was not made overnight. According to his journey, several experiences strengthened his conviction. During a pilgrimage to Shamlaji in Gujarat, he encountered an elderly monk who told him that his path would lead to renunciation and spiritual service. When Swami Ji later returned to the place, neither the monk nor the small temple could be found, an experience he came to regard as a divine intervention.