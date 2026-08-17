Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating The Spirit Of Patriotism And Unity

Speaking at the rally, Nidarshana Gowani said, _“The Tiranga represents our identity, our unity and the dreams of a billion Indians. Today, as we carried the Tricolour with pride, we also carried a sense of responsibility towards our country. Freedom is a legacy we have received, but building a better India is a responsibility we must continue to uphold. Through this rally, we wanted to spread the message that when we stand united, we can truly rise by lifting others”_