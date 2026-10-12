British Indian MP Shivani Raja, In India On Parliamentary Visit, Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi On 25 Years As Head Of Government

“I extend my warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, from serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat to leading India on the world stage. As a British Indian Member of Parliament representing Leicester East, I recognise the importance of the longstanding ties between our two nations and the contribution of the Indian diaspora to that relationship. I look forward to seeing the UK and India continue strengthening their partnership, creating opportunities for future generations in both countries”