Brace Port Targets To Double Revenue In FY 28; Strengthens Expansion Plans Through SageRoute Investment

Commenting on the performance and outlook, Mr. Sachin Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, Brace Port Logistics Limited, said: “Our H1 FY27 performance reflects the growth momentum in our business, with revenue increasing by nearly 35% and profit after tax growing by close to 40% year-on-year. We remain bullish on the outlook for H2 and are working towards our ambition of doubling revenue in FY28. Our investment in SageRoute, alongside our plans to expand warehousing and 3PL and 4PL capabilities, is aimed at building scale, broadening our service portfolio and creating new avenues for growth. We remain focused on strengthening our integrated logistics offering and delivering sustainable value to our customers and stakeholders.”