BOTS.Ai By HR Anexi Takes Working AI Agents To Bharat Diamond Bourse From The Rough To The Ledger

What was on stage

The agents that BOTS.Ai showed on stage followed a stone through the business, starting with the rough. The yield agent reads a scan of the stone, compares every possible cutting plan and picks the one that returns the most value. This is the step that decides how much of the rough is lost as wastage. Once the stone is polished, the pricing agent takes over. It reads the 4Cs, checks live market prices and recent sales, and gives the owner a price with the reasoning behind it.