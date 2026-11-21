The involvement of Virender Sehwag as League Commissioner brings considerable cricketing experience and stature to the initiative, while Paul Nixon as CEO will help drive the league’s professional sporting and operational framework. Sataack 50 will combine the widespread popularity and accessibility of tennis-ball cricket with a structured franchise model, national talent identification programme and an international playing dimension. The league’s organisers believe this combination can create a new sporting ecosystem, particularly for women and girls who may not otherwise have access to a professional competitive platform. With its inaugural season scheduled for February 2027 in Mumbai, Sataack 50 aims to establish itself as more than a cricket competition: a movement to discover talent, create opportunity and bring women into the mainstream through sport.”