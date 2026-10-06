Ayurvedic Panchakarma At Parul Ayurved Hospital’s Madhavbaug Unit Supports Patients On Their Cardiac Care Journeys

Rameshbhai Vasava, who was managing asthma, diabetes, and a kidney-related condition, also had severe breathing difficulty, which significantly restricted his mobility, and he could not walk even 100 meters comfortably. He was hospitalized for about a month and underwent Panchakarma and other Ayurvedic therapies, followed by another seven days of admission. He reported significant improvement in his symptoms and in his daily activities after treatment and continued medicines and online consultations from South Africa. On completion of treatment, he reported significant improvement in his symptoms and daily activities and is on medicines and online consultations from South Africa. Appreciating the team, he said, “I am very thankful to all the doctors and the entire team of Parul Ayurved Hospital for their continuous care, guidance and support.”